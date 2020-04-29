Greece’s Council of State issued two rulings that temporarily suspend the construction of buildings in central Athens that would obstruct the view of the Acropolis Hill.

The court first rejected appeals to revoke a decision by the ministry of culture to revoke a permit for the construction of a new nine-floor building on Misaraliotou Street near the Acropolis in the central Athens district of Koukaki.

The judges also decided to suspend the construction of buildings over 17.5 meters high in the area of Makrygianni and Koukaki.

The court explained that it aims to block construction that degrades the monument and its surroundings and provide the ministry with enough time to reconsider the urban planning laws in the area.