Ten new coronavirus cases raise total number to 2,576

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday announced 10 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country, bringing the total nationwide to 2,576.

Just one infected patient died in the past 24 hours, Tsiodras said, pushing the death toll to139.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stood at 41, adding that 71 people had left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 72,130 tests.