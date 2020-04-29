NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Petralona attack being probed

TAGS: Crime

Police in the Athens neighborhood of Petralona on Wednesday were investigating an attack on a young man by a group of assailants that left him with injuries including knife wounds.

The victim was approached and encircled by the attackers in Merkouri Square, according to the police, who did not give details about the suspected motive for the attack.

