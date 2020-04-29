Baby injured in Ilia balcony fall

A 5-month-old boy fell from a first-floor balcony and was seriously injured in the presence of his parents in the town of Myrtia in Ilia, southern Greece, on Wednesday.

The infant sustained head injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Patra.



According to reports, the injury is not life-threatening.



Local reports referred to a rumor that the baby was thrown over the balcony by its mother during an argument.



The parents claim that he fell from his stroller.