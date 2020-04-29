Exarchia drug gang smashed

A gang that sold drugs in the greater Exarchia area of central Athens was unraveled by law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), four Iranians and a Greek woman were arrested.



At the same time, four additional foreign nationals, members of the same gang, have been identified and are being sought by police.



Police officers who searched homes in the areas of Agios Panteleimon, Kallithea and Exarchia found and confiscated, among other items, 14.9 grams of heroin, 22.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 2 bottles containing methadone.