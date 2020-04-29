Most lockdown infringements in Attica

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Tuesday recorded a total of 1,567 violations of a public lockdown introduced last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Of those transgressions, the majority (814) were in Attica, with 167 in Thessaloniki, 93 on Crete, 80 on the Ionian islands, 54 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and 46 in Thessaly.



Since the lockdown came into effect on March 23, police have recorded a total of 57,595 violations nationwide, imposing a 150-euro fine in each case.



Meanwhile, a total of 517 people have been arrested for operating non-essential businesses in contravention of a ban imposed on March 12 as part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Inspections by police are to continue at the same rate this week ahead of the scheduled lifting of certain restrictions as of next week with checks to continue thereafter regarding the measures that will remain in place.