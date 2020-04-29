Olympia Group donates medical, tech equipment to fight Covid-19

The Olympia Group, founded by Panos Germanos, has donated medical and technological equipment valued at two million euros to the ministries of education and health, to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

The donation will be made through the Group’s subsidiaries, Public- MediaMarkt and Sunlight.

Public-MediaMarkt, offers 3,230 technology devices (laptops, tablets etc.) and household appliances to support public school students in vulnerable communities and to cover the needs of six Covid-19 reference hospitals throughout Greece (Sotiria, Evangelismos, Pammakaristos, AHEPA - University General Hospital of Thessaloniki, University General Hospital of Patras, University General Hospital of Heraklion), the Aglaia Kyriakou Children's Hospital and 20 children hospitality facilities.

Sunlight will support the General Hospital of Xanthi, the Sismanoglio General Hospital of Komotini and the General Hospital of Kavala with medical equipment.

At the same time, the company will donate 770 laptops to 364 primary and secondary education public schools in total in the municipalities of Kavala, Xanthi, Topeiros, Mykis, Avdira and Komotini. It will also assist with technological equipment local authorities in Xanthi and Komotini.

Additionally, the Olympia Group will offer 500,000 euros for the purchase of Covid-19 detection tests.