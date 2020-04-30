There is general agreement that it will take public funding to get the Greek economy back on track, and that the state needs to step up and take the initiative.

It is a state, however, that does not appear to have been able to cut its long-standing ties with various nefarious business forces that have learned to rely almost exclusively on state subsidies and handouts. These are businesses that were able to survive, even before the crisis, thanks mainly to their “political capital” – to their connections, that is.

The challenge now will be to ensure that all state support is funneled toward the economic recovery effort with transparency and with the sole aim of growth. It should not be allowed to disappear down sundry black holes ever again.