Injured baby deer gets new deer friend, Mata

A second newborn roe deer calf was found in a bush near a farm at the Kompoti area of Arta, in western Greece, on Wednesday and taken to the Arcturos wildlife shelter in Florina.

Its rescuers named it Mata and it will keep company to Thomas, another newborn baby deer that was brought to Arcturos sanctuary with a serious leg injury on Monday.

The two animals will remain at the organization's veterinary clinic at Agrapidies, Florina, for a few weeks until their reintegration back into the wild sometime next year.



Thomas was found with a broken leg by hunters on Mount Paiko and was sent to the sanctuary, as its chances of survival in the woods with such injuries were slim.

[ANA-MPA]