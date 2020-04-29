PotamitisVekris bags  Chambers Europe award

Chambers Europe has awarded PotamitisVekris the “Greece Law Firm of the Year 2020” award.



Every year Chambers and Partners conducts thorough and independent research process based on feedback from organizations and individuals as well as the marketplace.



More than 200 researchers and editors seek out the best law firms across Europe.



The Chambers Europe awards are widely recognized as a mark of top quality of service, innovation and client satisfaction across all areas served by law firms.



This is the third time in the last nine years that PotamitisVekris has won this prestigious award, consolidating its position among the top Greek law firms.



Its managing partner Stathis Potamitis said: “Devotion to our clients and collegiality among our team are two core features of our firm’s unique culture. We are grateful for this recognition, and remain fully committed to expanding the breadth and depth of our legal services and to assisting our clients to pursue opportunities and manage risk in this challenging environment.”