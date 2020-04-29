Italgas says it remains  interested in DEPA

Italy’s Italgas is still very interested in Greek gas distribution network DEPA and is waiting for Athens to publish a short list, the group’s CEO Paolo Gallo said on Wednesday.



In February Greece’s privatization agency said it had received nine expressions of interest for the sale of DEPA Infrastructure.



“There was an extension to a request for more documentation... to the beginning of next week,” Gallo told analysts in a conference call on first-quarter results.



Asked about acquisitions in Italy, Gallo said he expected M&A opportunities in the second half of the year driven by new regulations.



[Reuters]