Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras presented a bill on Wednesday to the cabinet stipulating the creation of special judicial departments in Athens and Thessaloniki to fast-track cases of a financial nature.

The legislation’s aim is ensure sweeping checks by top judges on issues pertaining to the mismanagement and embezzlement of public money and spending, which will help stimulate the economy, facilitate development programs and streamline public spending.

The cases that will be fast-tracked will concern the fields of energy, telecommunications, competition issues, development and large investment projects.



The new judicial departments will be staffed by experienced judges with postgraduate or doctoral degrees or experience in litigation.