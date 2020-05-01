Management and staff at the country’s biggest hospitals met on Wednesday to discuss the gradual return to a pre-coronavirus rate of activity, with most planning to resume postponed operations from next week.

As of May 4, Greek hospital doctors are to resume non-emergency operations and afternoon outpatient appointments which had been suspended amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Morning outpatient appointments are expected to resume the week after, from May 11.

In comments to Kathimerini, the president of the union of Athens and Piraeus doctors, Matina Pagoni, who works at the capital’s G. Gennimatas Hospital, referred to a significant backlog of operations, adding that it would likely take until late July to deal with most of them.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias told Skai that hospitals are currently conducting 50 percent of the average number of surgeries they carried out last year.