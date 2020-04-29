NATO helicopter reported missing west of Kefalonia

File photo

A helicopter participating in NATO’s Standing Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) was reported missing in the sea west of the Greek island of Kefalonia, according to Greekstate TV on Wednesday evening.

The plane was flying in Italian airspace when it disappeared from the radar.

ERT said an Italian and a Turkish frigate that were part of the operation were searching for the helicopter and the missing crew members.

Italy has so far not requested assistance from Greece.