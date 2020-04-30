Artists call for roadmap to support culture

A view of the National Theater of Greece in central Athens. As the government prepares to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit economy on May 4, directors and other artists have called on the Culture Ministry to announce a similar plan to help the performing arts. "One would have expected that, after specialized measures were announced for hairdressers... and restaurants, the same would have happened for theaters," the director of the Poreia Theater, Dimitris Tarlow, told Kathimerini. "There is a big problem of survival for professions associated with the theater and theatrical businesses not only for the summer, but also for the winter season." [Pantelis Saitas/ANA/MPA]