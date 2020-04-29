Mass transport rules for the public include masks, social distancing

Passengers using public transport as of May 4, the day when the first round of measures relaxing the lockdown will come into effect, should wear a face mask, practice diligent social distancing and avoid unnecessary travel, the government said on Wednesday.

Citizens were also advised to use their car, if possible, instead of public transportation.

The suspension of traffic-zone restrictions in central Athens introduced after the pandemic are extended to the end of May and car drivers will be allowed to have up to two passengers per journey.



Train platforms will be marked to help passengers maintain social distancing while waiting and commuters are prohibited from entering the front doors of buses and trolleys to protect the drivers.

As before, only one passenger per taxi ride will be allowed except for a parent with minors or people escorting someone for medical reasons.