'Passenger assistants' to check on masks, advise public

Starting Monday, “passenger assistants” will be deployed at 45 Athens metro stations to remind passengers to put on their masks and to make sure there is no overcrowding, Transport Minister Costas Karamanlis told TV station Ant1 Thursday.

Wearing a mask at all transport vehicles will become mandatory as strict quarantine measures are being gradually eased, with the staggered opening of shops and schools.

Karamanlis also said that the entire fleet of buses in Athens – about 1,100 – will operate starting Monday, up from 550, that is, half the fleet, currently.

Peak time mass transit schedules will increase in frequency, but off-peak ones could be adversely affected.

Asked about fines for those not wearing masks, Karamanlis said that, at the moment, it is up to police to fine people but that ticket inspectors may be given powers to levy such fines

[ANA-MPA]