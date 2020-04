Inflation turned negative in Greece in April, largely because of the collapsing oil prices, the EU statistics agency Eurostat announced Thursday.

The consumer price index dropped 0.9 percent in April, compared to April 2019; in March, inflation was 0.2% and last April, 1.1%.

In the eurozone as a whole, the annual pace of inflation dropped to 0.4% in April from 0.7% in May, Eurostat said.

[ANA-MPA]