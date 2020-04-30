COVID-19 infections at 2,591; 140 fatalities

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday announced 15 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country, bringing the total nationwide to 2,591.

Just one infected patient died in the past 24 hours, Tsiodras said, pushing the death toll to 140.

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stood at 38, adding that 74 people had left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 75,170 tests.