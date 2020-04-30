Niarchos Foundation offers bonus to hospital staff

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation announced Thursday it will provide $8.1 million in bonuses to 5,000 hospital staff in Greece.

This is part of a $31 million first round of grants to reach areas hardest hit by the coronavirus. Greece will be the recipient of $11.9 million of these grants.

“Under the current circumstances, the Foundation is taking the extraordinary step of providing $8.1 million in support directly to the most critical element of the country’s health system: individual hospital staff. An SNF gesture of appreciation to be shared equally among nearly 5,000 frontline nurses, doctors, and cleaning personnel working in ICUs at COVID-19 clinics will acknowledge the altruistic efforts of these heroes on the front line of efforts against the pandemic in Greece who risk their lives to save others,” the Foundation said in a press release.