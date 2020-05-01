Der Spiegel: Turkish soldiers fired at German Frontex border guards

Turkish soldiers fired at least one warning shot and aimed at German guards patrolling the border with Greece in the northeastern region of Evros on April 28, according to a report by German magazine Der Spiegel published on Thursday (May 30).

The incident is cited in an internal document of the European border and coastguard police Frontex, seen by Spiegel. No one was injured in the incident, the report said.

According to Spiegel, a German border guard heard the shot from the Turkish side of the border and immediately took cover.

The magazine said the report has been conformed by the German Ministry of the Interior.

The German officers were part of the EU border force which has been deployed along the Evros border as part of the so-called RAPID border intervention since March, on the request of the Greek government.

It followed a push by Turkey to send hundreds of migrants at the border.

A total of 100 officers were sent to Greece, of which 20 are German.