Unions hold muted Labor Day rallies amid coronavirus lockdown

Unions in Greece were gearing up for their annual Labor Day rallies in central Athens though events were scaled back due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Rally organisers wearing red scarves gathered around Syntagma square ahead of the rallies on Friday morning to place road markings pointing to the correct distances that protesters should keep.

Greece’s biggest private-sector union GSEE called on its member organizations to hold commemorative events while adhering to safety rules.

The same message was echoed by the Communist Party of Greece and it affiliated union PAME.

Police officers will be deployed in central Athens to make recommendations if safety distances are not maintained.

The government had urged unions to delay public rallies by more than a week, due to the risk of infection.