New video of diplomats reciting Greek literature

The Foreign Ministry released on Friday the second and final part of the video of foreign envoys in the country reciting Greek literature.

This initiative aims at "sending out a message of international solidarity in the fight against the global threat of the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging us all to keep our positivity, creativity and imagination vivid through the richness, universality and timelessness of Greek literature,” the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement.

The video, released under the title “We #stayhome and travel through literature,” was produced at the initiative of the General Secretariat for Public Diplomacy, Religious and Consular Affairs.

Τhe second part of the video features the ambassadors of Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Portugal and the Slovak Republic.