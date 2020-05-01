Fire in abandoned, listed building in Athens under control

A fire that broke out on Friday morning in an abandoned, listed building in central Athens has been contained, the fire service said.

Media reports said the blaze started on the second floor of the neoclassical building located on 43 Stadiou Street.

There were no people inside the building, as some media reported, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said, citing the fire service.

Twenty men with eight vehicles remained at the scene.

It was not clear what started the blaze.