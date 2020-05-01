Thousands of officers to conduct checks over Labor Day weekend

About 3,000 police officers will be deployed on Friday and over the Labor Day weekend to conduct checks on cars and prevent overcrowding as part of the plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Police officers will be at toll stations around the country carrying out checks to all the vehicles, while others will patrol the roads and make recommendations.

Authorities will also use drones and helicopters, mostly in Athens and in the big cities to better direct action by police forces, in a similar plan used over Orthodox Easter.