Minister pledges full restoration of burned listed building

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni promised to restore a listed building in central Athens that was destroyed by fire on Friday morning.

The blaze at the neoclassical building on 43 Stadiou Street, which had been abandoned for years, ripped through the second floor, causing extended damage.

“This destruction further deteriorates the image of Stadiou street, which is one of the main avenues of central Athens,” Mendoni said in a press release.

She said she instructed the General Directorate of Restoration, Museums and Technical Works to sent a team of engineers when the fire service allows it and assess the damages and take the necessary measures to protect passers-by from falling debris.

The ministry will also conduct the required studies so that restoration work can be included in the EU funding program for 2021-27.

The building was the house of Alexandros Soutsos, a Greek poet from a prominent Phanariote family. In 1896, Soutsos left his art collection and fortune to the Greek state to create an art museum.