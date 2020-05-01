Two new incidents of shots being fired by Turkish border guards was reported at the Greece’s border in the Evros region late on Thursday.

In the first incident, two boats of the Turkish border police sailing in Evros river at 10.20 p.m. with two passengers each, fired shots in the air and a flair that landed on the Greek side of the border.

The second took place shortly after midnight, when the passengers in one of the Turkish boats fired in the air as they sailed away from Tychero, a village near the river.

None of the boats had any navigation lights on.