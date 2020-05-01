NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM to brief Sakellaropoulou on Covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Monday meet with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to brief her about progress in managing the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and the economic impact of the pandemic, it was announced Friday.

The briefing will take place at 12 p.m. at the Presidential Palace.

The two will from now on hold monthly meetings, the announcement said.

