Death toll from Covid-19 unchanged at 140

Greece’s Health Ministry on Friday announced 21 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total in the country to 2,612.



The death toll remained unchanged at 140. The average age of the dead is 74 years.



Of those being treated in Greek hospitals following infection with Covid-19, 36 are in critical condition, he said. The average age of those in Intensive Care Units (ICU) is 67 years.



A total 75 people have left ICU.



Authorities have so far carried out a total of 77,251 tests.