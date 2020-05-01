NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Two charged after heroin seizure in Patra

TAGS: Crime

Two men were to face a prosecutor in Patra, western Greece, Friday after police discovered half a kilogram of heroin hidden in the lights of the vehicle they were traveling in.

Working on a tip-off, officers of the local anti-narcotics division stopped the truck on the Patra-Corinth highway in Achaia and discovered the drugs with the help of a sniffer dog.

In total, 510 grams of heroin had been stuffed into the spaces behind the vehicle’s lights.

