Two charged after heroin seizure in Patra

Two men were to face a prosecutor in Patra, western Greece, Friday after police discovered half a kilogram of heroin hidden in the lights of the vehicle they were traveling in.



Working on a tip-off, officers of the local anti-narcotics division stopped the truck on the Patra-Corinth highway in Achaia and discovered the drugs with the help of a sniffer dog.



In total, 510 grams of heroin had been stuffed into the spaces behind the vehicle’s lights.