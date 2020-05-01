Delphi Economic Forum to host ‘Inclusivity Lounge Online’

From 3 to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Delphi Economic Forum will host “The Inclusivity Lounge Online,” organized by Women On Top with the support of the US Embassy in Athens and Coca-Cola HBC, and in cooperation with Women Act and Lean In Hellas.

“The Inclusivity Lounge Online” is taking place under the auspices of the General Secretariat for Family Policy and Gender Equality.



US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt will make the opening remarks, along with Secretary-General for Family Policy and Gender Equality Maria Syrengela.



To register, visit www.crowdcast.io/e/defoe14.