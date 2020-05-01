Police record 1,228 new lockdown violations

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Thursday recorded 1,228 violations of a public lockdown introduced in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Of those transgressions, 536 were in Attica, 196 in Thessaloniki, 109 in Central Macedonia, 85 on Crete, 66 in Western Greece, 48 in Thessaly and 46 in the Peloponnese.



Since the measure came into effect on March 23, police have recorded a total of 60,124 violations nationwide, issuing 150-euro fines in each case.



Meanwhile a total of 530 people have been arrested for operating non-essential businesses in contravention of a separate ban introduced by the government on March 12.



ELAS said inspections would be intensified over the long weekend and continue next week when some of the restrictions will be eased.