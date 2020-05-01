Stars auction items for coronavirus campaign

Collectible match-worn signed shoes belonging to Milwaukee Bucks star and last season’s NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and a signed T-shirt from his personal collection with Nike are being auctioned for charity on www.charityidols.com as part of the Live Athletically campaign to raise money to combat the coronavirus.



The auction also includes personal items and trophies of other prominent sportspeople and Olympic athletes.



The auctions have so far raised 45,000 euros.



The revenues will be deposited in the special account of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Technology at Piraeus Bank.