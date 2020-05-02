Opinion appears to be divided on a number of issues concerning the gradual easing of restrictions on public movement and commercial activity. This difference of opinion is even seen among the experts, as the scientific community is still somewhat in the dark about the new coronavirus. Every decision, therefore, carries a risk.

But this uncertainty should not be treated as an opportunity for flat-out opposition. It is irresponsible to cast doubts about the safety of opening schools while at the same time pressuring for a return to normalcy. It is unreasonable to oppose people gathering at churches while encouraging protest rallies.

When it comes to issues relating to public health, we expect more maturity from the opposition.