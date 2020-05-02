Communist protesters practice social distancing on May Day

This photo provided by the Communist Party (KKE)-affiliated PAME union shows protesters practicing social distancing during a May Day rally outside Parliament, Friday. Hundreds of workers and students wearing face masks and gloves rallied in the heart of Athens and the northern port city of Thessaloniki to celebrate International Workers’ Day, despite a government call for marches and commemorations to be postponed until next week when most lockdown restrictions will have been removed. KKE General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas said that the post-pandemic dilemma will, once again, be: “Socialism or barbarity?” [Pame via AP]