Advice on use of face masks against Covid-19

As the government prepares to start easing restrictions on movement next week, Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras underlined the importance of wearing face masks in closed public areas to avert the spread of the coronavirus and said health authorities are working on an infomercial with instructions on how to make them.

The use of masks on public transport is particularly important, Tsiodras said, noting that the use of surgical masks is not necessary and home-made masks, made of either paper or fabric, are also effective, in line with European Center for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines.



As important as the use of a face mask is the regular washing of hands and social distancing, Tsiodras said.