Despite Turkey’s decision to evacuate the refugee camp at the Kastanies border crossing last month, tensions remain in the Evros River region as indicated by two incidents on Thursday night.

Turkish special forces who were patrolling the river were observed firing into the air. In the second incident they launched a flare which landed on Greek soil. On Tuesday Turkish police had fired blank cartridges at German Frontex guards in the same area.

Government officials are closely monitoring developments and see the recent incidents as a sign that Turkey wants to maintain or escalate tensions in the region.

At the same time, however, police and army officials note that the forces patrolling the Turkish side of the border have not shown a high level of professionalism and discipline, suggesting that their recent actions may not reflect a general strategy.