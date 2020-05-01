Staikouras says VAT reduction in food service being examined

The government is assessing requests by food service professionals for a reduction in the value-added tax in the sector and for the VAT on face masks to be waived, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Skai TV on Friday.



He made it clear that each sector is seeking the best for itself, "but I want to make the right distribution of our limited resources across the economic sectors.



He explained there is also the issue of coastal shipping, hotels, and policies for the primary sector.



Staikouras added that there will be a conference call with the parties involved on Monday, and that the conditions will be reassessed during May.