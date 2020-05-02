Two Albanians, ages 37 and 28, are responsible for a series of equipment thefts from professors' offices and laboratories at the University of Athens and the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) between the end of February and mid-April, police say.

The two were staying at a dorm reserved for University of Athens students, where they had the use of four rooms, according to police, who raided the premises and found several stolen items.

The value of the stolen equipment exceeds 200,000 euros, police estimate.

More than 25 professors' offices and 20 labs were broken into and looted.

The 37-year-old was arrested April 28 at the suburb of Zografou, where the university campus is located, driving a stolen SUV with forged license plates. Police gave chase and shot at a tire when the suspect tried to run them over, before making the arrest. Police say they found a small amount of heroin on him. The other suspect is still at large.

The two were known to the police for thefts and drug dealing.