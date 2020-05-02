Online debate on post-crisis public health, economy, politics

Panteion University professor and New Democracy MP Dimitris Keridis will present an online public debate at 9 p.m. on Monday titled “After the Crisis: Public Health, Economy, Politics – Speaking to the Experts,” featuring professors Stathis Kalyvas, Elias Mossialos and Panagiotis Tsakloglou.



Questions should be forwarded to info@dimitriskairidis.gr.