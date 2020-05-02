Permanent mechanism to  record stocks of key products

General Secretary for Commerce and Consumer Protection Panos Stampoulidis has announced the launch of a permanent mechanism to monitor the stocks of a series of products in Greek stores and the online version of the 1520 consumer hotline, as well as the upgrading of the e-Katanalotis supermarket price comparison app.



Speaking this week during an online debate, he said the extraordinary mechanism to record stocks of healthcare products and some foods will become permanent and expand to more commodities.



This way the state will be able to observe how well stocked the country is in certain products and take any necessary measures.



The 1520 hotline will turn digital, allowing consumers to monitor the course of their complaints.



The e-Katanalotis app, which has replaced the Price Observatory, will work faster, using the conclusions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.