As the civil service strives to return to normal functioning, the country’s Interior Ministry has issued guidelines that will come into force today for safeguarding workers and members of the public who have business with the public sector.

In a bid to prevent overcrowding as they make their way to work and back home afterward, civil servants will work in staggered shifts – beginning at 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Furthermore, only 40 percent of each department’s workforce will be appearing in person at the office on any given day as staff are put on alternating shifts or assigned work they can do at home.

Desks and work stations will be positioned at a distance of at least 1.5 meters from each other, according to the ministry’s guidelines, though it was not clear whether civil servants will be advised to use some form of covering for their nose and mouth.