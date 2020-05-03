Four in 10 Greeks say that their mental health has deteriorated amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the findings of a study carried out by Sentio Solutions, a Greek healthtech startup based in San Francisco.

Specifically, 40 percent of Greeks polled by the firm said they were worried about worsening mental health, with 45 percent expressing fear about the uncertainty of the future.

Forty-five percent said their biggest fear was a protracted recession, while 39 percent said their chief concern was the possibility of a family member failing ill.

Six in 10 said what they struggled most with was the inability to see friends and relatives.

However, the overwhelming majority (95 percent) said they believed the crisis would yield positive things too with 30 percent welcoming reports of a drop in atmospheric pollution due to the reduction in vehicular traffic and industrial activity.