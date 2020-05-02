Student murder trial to resume Monday

The trial into the brutal rape and murder of 21-year-old university student Eleni Topaloudi on the island of Rhodes last year is due to resume in Athens Monday as courts start going back into operation.

The trial stopped as a result of lockdown measures on March 10, following the testimony of the father and grandmother of one of the suspects, as well as that of a police forensic analyst.

Two men in their early 20s are accused of luring Topaloudi to the home of one of the suspects, where they raped and beat her before disposing of her body in the sea.

According to reports, there is evidence to suggest that the young woman was still alive when she was thrown into the water.

