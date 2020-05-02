Value of stolen university equipment estimated at 200,000

The value of the equipment stolen from the laboratories and offices of professors at the National Technical University of Athens and the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens by two Albanian nationals with a prior criminal record has been estimated at 200,000 euros, according to police.

One of the suspects, aged 37, was arrested last Tuesday in the suburb of Zografou, while his 28-year-old accomplice is still at large.

Police said that between February and mid-April, more than 25 teachers' offices and 20 laboratories at the two universities were burgled.

The robbers made off with equipment, including machinery, computers and other items.

