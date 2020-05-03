Gov’t to unveil aid package for cultural sector hit by coronavirus

A special package of measures is being drafted by the government in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s culture sector, according to sources.

The sources said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the initiative last week, telling Parliament of his intention to pursue “specific measures and specific proposals” in order to reduce the negative effects this summer season on the culture sector.

Due to social distancing rules and the cancellation of many events due to the pandemic, the country’s culture sector, as well as others for that matter, has struggled to stay afloat.