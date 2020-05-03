What should the Greek economy look like once we have put the pandemic behind us? There’s a very simple answer to that question: Not like it did before.

Never again can we have a situation where public money is used to keep zombie companies afloat or where such companies are allowed to be relieved of their debts by abusing a difficult situation.

The new Greek economy needs to be dedicated to the task of propping up healthy and law-abiding businesses in sectors that provide jobs and help gear overall growth.

It needs to work to the benefit of companies that will contribute to the new Greek brand, instead of those that have hurt the country’s image with their Balkan wile.