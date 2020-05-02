Castle of Mytilene getting a facelift

The Castle of Mytilene in the capital of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos. Authorities are carrying out works to promote the Byzantine site – which findings suggest hosted a sanctuary to Demeter, Kore and Cybele in ancient times before it was turned into a fortress – and improve accessibility to the Lower Castle (Kato Kastro) on the northwest side, which was added by the Ottomans in 1644. Meanwhile, restoration work on the seaside wall has uncovered what is believed to be the earliest known bath complex of the island’s Ottoman years, dating back to the 16th century. It is believed that the baths were constructed on the orders of the Kapudan Pasha, the admiral of the Ottoman fleet. [ANA-MPA]