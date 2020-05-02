Greece’s coronavirus death toll rises to 143

Greece’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has climbed to 143 after three patients, all male, died on Saturday.

Two of the patients, aged 83 and 85, died at Athens’ NIMTS Navy Hospital. The third patient died at the capital’s Sotiria Hospital. He was 57.

All of them suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

Greece has registered fewer deaths than many other European nations, a success at least partly credited to the swift imposition of lockdown restrictions on March 23.