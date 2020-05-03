NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Six new coronavirus cases; one death raises total to 144

TAGS: Coronavirus

A 76-year-old woman died of the coronavirus Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities in Greece to 144, authorities announced.

There were six confirmed new cases; the total now stands at 2,626.

There are 37 people hooked to ventilators and 78 have exited intensive care.

Greece has registered fewer deaths than many other European nations, a success at least partly credited to the swift imposition of lockdown restrictions on March 23.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 