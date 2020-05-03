Six new coronavirus cases; one death raises total to 144
A 76-year-old woman died of the coronavirus Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities in Greece to 144, authorities announced.
There were six confirmed new cases; the total now stands at 2,626.
There are 37 people hooked to ventilators and 78 have exited intensive care.
Greece has registered fewer deaths than many other European nations, a success at least partly credited to the swift imposition of lockdown restrictions on March 23.